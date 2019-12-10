The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 | Fashion Cues To Take From Bigg Boss 13's Contestants

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. Read here about fashion inspiration given by the contestants.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched reality shows. The show has never had a dull moment since it began. The show is a survival show where 13 contestants compete with each other by performing the given tasks to reach the end without getting evicted. Alongside all drama and entertainment delivered by the contestants on the show, they also have set some high fashion goals and targets. Here are some fashionable contestants from Bigg Boss 13 to take fashion cues from-

Fashion cues to take from Bigg Boss 13 contestants 

Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

Rashami Desai's winter collection 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Sidharth Shukla's casual outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Paras Chhabra's trendy joggers 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Arhan Khan's fashionable formals 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arhan Khan (@arhaankhaan) on

Shefali Jariwala's pearl white dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on

Shefali Bagga's weekend collar dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Bagga (@shefalibaggaofficial) on

Mahira Sharma's quirky and unique fashion 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (mau) ماهرة (@officialmahirasharma) on

Asim Riaz's denim outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Vishal Singh's blazer fashion outfits 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

Published:
