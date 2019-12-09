Bigg Boss 13 | Best Moments From Weekend Kaa Vaar Episodes Of December 07 & 08

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and drama. In this episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was very upset at the housemates. Salman pointed out that the violent behaviour of the housemates is becoming intolerable day by day. Salman was in no mood to forgive. So much so that, he didn’t even forgive the lovebirds - Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. Here are the top five moments from this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes-

Bigg boss 13- Top five moments from Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman threw his jacket in anger

In Saturday’s episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar, Salman Khan decided to unravel some unsavoury facts about Arhaan Khan. A furious Salman picked on Arhaan and in an angry manner asked him to mention who all are there in his family. An unsuspecting Arhaan mentioned his father, mother, sister, and brother. As Arhaan went quiet after that, Salman removed his jacket in anger and threw it on stage. After a breather, he asked Rashami if she knew about his marriage, the loans, and the child. To this, Rashami seemed shocked and said that she had no clue about the child. As the truth sank in, Rashami began to cry. Salman then advised Arhaan to have a frank and honest conversation with her.

Bigg Boss opens the house doors

In Saturday’s episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar, Salman Khan mentioned how six x-rays had to be done in a week and how two inmates had suffered fractures as well. He mentioned how such behaviour ‘was not TV’ and went on to add that he did not ‘want to be part of a TV show like this’. Angry Salman then asked Shehnaz, Sidharth, Asim and Bhau, Arhaan, Rashami, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh to pack their bags and leave the Bigg Boss house, and asked Bigg Boss to open the main door. He then sarcastically said that the show had found its four top contestants – Arti, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Mahira. The house doors open and Salman exits from the house.

Salman and Rani's masti

At the end of Saturday’s episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar, Salman welcomed Rani Mukherji, who had come to promote her new film, Mardaani 2. The two actors, who have worked in a couple of films together, went about cracking jokes. Later, Rani recalled their conversation from one of the previous seasons. The conversation, which happened two years ago, was about Salman having his babies. Rani kept joking ‘kab aayega Salman ka bachcha’. They then played a game where Rani was the cop and interrogated Salman with the sweet ‘jalebi’ as his bait.

Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to mend things between lovebirds, Rashami and Arhaan

In Sunday’s episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar, Salman entered the house and spoke it out with Rashami and Arhaan. He tried to explain things to Rashami and also asked her if she knew about the kid. Arhaan also tried to explain things from his side and accepted his mistake. Salman told him that the silliest thing which he did was hiding certain things from her. He tried to sort things out between the two of them and then left for the stage.

Dabangg 3 team on Bigg Boss 13 stage

In Sunday’s episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar, Salman Khan welcomed the team of Dabangg 3, including Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhu Deva on stage. All of them danced on Munna Badnam Hua post which they spoke about the film, which is going to be released soon. Salman then talked to Kichcha Sudeep through Me-TV, who is hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 7. They had a hilarious conversation in Hindi. Sudeep also asked Salman to come to Bigg Boss Kannada someday. Salman then took a leave from Sudeep and played some interesting tasks with Sonakshi and others.

