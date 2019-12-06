Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During The Luxury Budget Task

The upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss will be full-on entertaining and filled with lots of drama for the audiences. From romance to reunion, fights to full-proof strategies, it is a mixture of every emotion required to make any show entertaining and engaging. Bigg Boss 13 became such a massive hit amongst the viewers that the makers decided to extend it by five weeks. Last episode of the show showcased the captaincy task which was carried out under the supervision of Paras Chhabra who is now out from the show for his surgery. The captaincy task got cancelled and Bigg Boss announced that no one will be the captain of the house this week.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: #IAmWithSidharthShukla Creates History With 2 Million Tweets In A Day

Soon after the captaincy task, the luxury budget task was announced by the Bigg Boss. Soon after the task was announced the housemates were divided into two teams — team Arhaan and team Shehnaaz. Asim and Shehnaaz are part of the same team and are seen to keep their differences aside and play the task like a team. The two will be seen discussing and having a conversation about staying strong with each other along with Sidharth Shukla. Asim and Sidharth will be seen together after the ugly captaincy task incident. The duo will also shake hands and overcome their differences.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Bursts Into Tears As She Confesses Her Love For Paras

The luxury budget task will take place in the garden area and where two contestants have to fill buckets from the well created in the garden. After filling the bucket the contestants have to go on another side fill the bucket with giant eggs kept on the table. However, in the middle of the task, Shefali Jariwali slaps Shehnaaz Gill. Shefali explains that it was not a deliberate movie but Shehnaaz gets aggressive and they both get into a physical fight.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz Be Able To Stop Paras Chhabra From Cheating?

Arhaan and Asim also try to pull each other down in the task. While on the other hand, Hindustani Bhau will be sleeping in the house. Shehnaz says Mahira that he keeps sleeping always and tries to wake him up. Mahira asks Bigg Boss to give Bhau severe punishment for sleeping in the house. Bhau and Shehnaz will then have an ugly argument and he will call Shehnaz 'Rakhi Aunty'.

Here is the promo of the tonight's episode:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Gauhar Khan Says That Sidharth Shukla has A Bad Influence On Shehnaaz Gill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.