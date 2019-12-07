The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Slammed By The Fans For Mocking Shefali Jariwala

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 fans started lashing out on Shehnaaz Gill after she made fun of Shefali Jariwala by imitating her. They started a trend of #ShameOnShehnaazGill.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw some high-octane drama and nasty fights between the contestants. There was a huge war of words between Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. But soon, Shehnaaz started mimicking Shefali as she spread lipstick on her face and began to talk animatedly. This did not go down well with some of the viewers who criticized this act of the housemate to be immature and insensitive. They also started trending #ShameOnShehnaazGill on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions here. 

Fans started lashing down on Shehnaaz Gill on Twitter

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Accuse Asim Riaz Of Conspiring Against Him

Rashami hurt her finger after her fight with Shehnaaz

Rashami and Shefali soon retaliated by creating a towel baby, calling her Mahira and putting huge lips on her. This angered Mahira and Shenaaz and soon they hit back at the two. Shehnaaz snatched the baby and threw it on the pool. In the process, Rashami injured her finger and got a hairline fracture. Reportedly, Salman Khan will give all the contestants a reality check on today's episode. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 6: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai Get Into A Heated Fight

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Called ‘Rakhi Aunty’ By Hindustani Bhau; Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
SMRITI IRANI REACTS TO FARHAN'S VID
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG