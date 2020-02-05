Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Was WARNED By Arhaan Khan's Own Astrologer About His 'reality'

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and controversial reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has fast turned out to be a blockbuster season. The upcoming episode had the contestants face the media with a press conference being held inside the house. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants addressed some questions about their personal life as well as their game strategies on the show.

One of the most questioned contestants was Rashami Desai who was quipped on her relationship status with Arhaan Khan. Rashami gave a bold reply to the journalist where she is seen saying that she is done with her relationship with Arhaan Khan and is now definitely single. However, she also made a shocking revelation wherein she admitted that she had got a hint that Arhaan was married and had a child.

Rashami said that an astrologer had predicted about Arhaan's marriage and child

Rashami revealed that an astrologer who was close to Arhaan's family had revealed to her that Arhaan may be married and also has a child. However, when she confronted Arhaan, he denied this. So she stuck on to her statement that she was indeed not aware of his marriage and child. Rashami was also seen telling her close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who came as her connection, that she does not want Arhaan to get access to her house keys.

Rashami and Sidharth spoke about their equation with each other

Talking about the press conference, when Rashami revealed that she is now single, one of the journalists also asked Sidharth Shukla if he is ready to mingle. Sidharth, however, maintained that he is not mingling with anyone in the house and they are all just his good friends. Sidharth and Rashami were also quipped on their equation with each other in the house.

They both gave an answer on the similiar lines. Sidharth says that they both are currently co-existing inside the house. However, he further adds that if there is a change in her behaviour, his behaviour towards her will change too. Rashami could be seen agreeing to the same.

