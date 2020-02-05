Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Compares Mahira Sharma To Rashami; Tells Her To 'get Lost'

After Mahira Sharma broke Paras Chhabra's 'skull' during a task and called him the strongest contender, Chhabra was spotted yelling at Mahira as she was helping him with breakfast duties and was kneading the dough. Irked by his yelling, Mahira dropped everything and told him to complete his own work. Paras then washed up his hands and started kneading the dough himself.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra yells at Mahira Sharma, tells her to get lost

When Mahira returned to help him, Paras asked her to stay away and said, "Chal nikal, chal bhak" (transl. Get Lost). Sharma was visibly upset with the way he treated her and asked him to show her some respect. She called him badtameez (ill-mannered) while Paras said that she should have considered the fact that his finger injury has not healed yet before yelling at him about the duties.

Paras then asked her to speak softly and even compared her to Rashami Desai. It is a known fact that Sharma does not get along with Rashami Desai and that comment made her even angrier and she asked Paras to take a look in the mirror and see his bad attitude. Paras chose to be his stubborn self and said to her that no matter how much he pampers her, she always shows him attitude.

Later, when Mahira approached him to end the fight, he pushed her and told her to stay away. He asked her to leave and not to talk to him. He also compared her to Asim as they are both Kashmiris and speak in the same manner. Mahira then asked him to be polite. Just then Arti Singh interfered and Paras asked her to tell Mahira to stay away from him.

Paras did not seem to care at all that Mahira was crying and responded that she can continue to cry. Later, he got a mirror and placed it right in front of Mahira's face and asked her to take a look at herself. They also slap each other and then hug it out. They further talked and sorted it out.

