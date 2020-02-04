Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai BREAKS UP With Arhaan Khan On National Television

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and controversial reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster season. The upcoming episode will have the contestants face the media with a press conference being held inside the house.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants will be addressing some questions about their personal life as well as their game strategies on the show. One of the most questioned contestants will be Rashami Desai who will be quipped on her relationship status with Arhaan Khan.

As per the latest promo, Rashami gives a bold reply to the journalist where she is seen saying that she is done with her relationship with Arhaan Khan and is now definitely single. She also hints that she is ready to 'mingle' now. Clearly, this means that Rashami has decided to break up with Arhaan Khan on national television.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 7: How Much Did Finalist Deepika Das Earn During The Show?

Rashami and Sidharth are both ready to 'mingle' now?

To this, one of the journalists says that even Sidharth Shukla is 'always' ready to mingle. As soon as that is said, Rashami goes on to look at Sidharth. Now, it will be interesting to see what will be her reaction to this tricky question.

In another promo, Sidharth can be seen speaking about his rapport with Rashami inside the house. He says that they both are currently co-existing inside the house. However, he further adds that if there is a change in her behaviour, his behaviour towards her will change too.

Asim will be quipped on his mystery girlfriend

The upcoming episode will see the contestants unleash their real side in front of the press. One of the journalists will also quip Asim Riaz on his 'mystery girlfriend' outside the house despite him confessing his feelings for Himanshi Khurrana. Asim becomes visibly displeased by this question and clarifies that he doesn't have an ongoing relationship outside the house and now people are trying to defame him. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are also asked about their relationship inside the house. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Evicted, Disappointed Fans Call Him A 'true Winner'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Reveal Their Biggest Competitor On The Show In This New Task

Promo Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.