Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns Into An 'English Teacher', Leaves Twitter In Splits

Bigg Boss 13 has dropped the latest promo for today’s episode. According to the promo, the upcoming episode will see Bigg Boss assign another interesting task to the contestants, called the ‘BB College task.’ Shehnaaz Gill will play an English teacher, whereas Sidharth Shukla will be acting as a dance teacher. Arti, Asim, Mahira, Rashami, Shefali, and Vishal will be the class students. Check out how Twitter reacted to Shehnaaz Gill turning into an English teacher

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy With Arti Singh In The Pool, Shehnaaz Unhappy

Makers of @BiggBoss @ColorsTV should stop imposing #Sehnaaz on audience,there are colossal chunk of viewers who finds her irritating & not entertaining.Creative team is giving her opportunity to shine all the time, many other deserves the opportunity & funny tasks too.#BiggBoss13 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2019

Audiance loves her ..Sana is fab..Haters ki jalti hai toh kya kare ab..chalo koi naa❤#ShehnaazGill — Rosh P (@RoshP7) November 25, 2019

#Fakenaz is nothing but irritating.

26 saal ki bachchi baby.

Isko dudh peelao @BiggBoss — ArpanBB (@rai_arpanBB) November 26, 2019

Did you see How Cleverly Makers of @BiggBoss started to Edit Hindustani Bhau's Part in Episode..

Bhau is far Better Entertaining than Shehnaaz Gill but Makers ne Shehnaaz ko beti Bana liya hai So ab Hume ye T0rture sehna padega.. — PREM_𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿 (@nawaabshahab) November 25, 2019

It's a matter of perception. Fortunately / unfortunately, @BiggBoss do not decide whom to keep or kick out of the house based on your choice :). Sana tries to make the atmosphere of house light, while others r doing nothing but bashing each other! #ShehnaazGill — _RuBen (@_rualpine) November 25, 2019

Viewers were exhausted from the fights taking place in the house! We all wanted a break from the chaos! It’s a reality show at the end of the day! Makers designed this task only for entertainment! Who’s providing it in the house? There’s only one name i.e. #ShehnaazGill — VrindaBali (@VrindaBali) November 25, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Fans Come Out In Support Of The Actor

Bigg Boss 13: Here is what happens in the latest promo

While conducting her class, Shehnaaz Gill decides to pull the leg of all her students as she asks them some fun questions. Shehnaaz Gill first asks Rashami if she loves her dance teacher, Sidharth to which she replies, "I like that." She also asks Paras to explain the meaning of Love Triangle. Paras hilariously responds saying it is something that is between himself and Siddhartha. Shehnaaz then goes to ask Vishal to define a negative personality. He replies that it is the outcome of mixing Asim, Aarti and Shefali. After hearing the response, the trio leaves the class in frustration which leads to a debate between Shahnaz and Asim. Shehnaaz calls Asim a loser as things start to heat up.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Disappointment To Sidharth Shukla Over Arti Singh

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Teacher Shehnaaz Gill Asks Rashami Desai If She Loves Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.