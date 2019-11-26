The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns Into An 'English Teacher', Leaves Twitter In Splits

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 shared the latest promo which shows Shehnaaz Gill as a teacher to the house as part of the special task. See how Twitter reacted.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has dropped the latest promo for today’s episode. According to the promo, the upcoming episode will see Bigg Boss assign another interesting task to the contestants, called the ‘BB College task.’ Shehnaaz Gill will play an English teacher, whereas Sidharth Shukla will be acting as a dance teacher. Arti, Asim, Mahira, Rashami, Shefali, and Vishal will be the class students. Check out how Twitter reacted to Shehnaaz Gill turning into an English teacher

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy With Arti Singh In The Pool, Shehnaaz Unhappy

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Fans Come Out In Support Of The Actor

Bigg Boss 13: Here is what happens in the latest promo

While conducting her class, Shehnaaz Gill decides to pull the leg of all her students as she asks them some fun questions. Shehnaaz Gill first asks Rashami if she loves her dance teacher, Sidharth to which she replies, "I like that." She also asks Paras to explain the meaning of Love Triangle. Paras hilariously responds saying it is something that is between himself and Siddhartha. Shehnaaz then goes to ask Vishal to define a negative personality. He replies that it is the outcome of mixing Asim, Aarti and Shefali. After hearing the response, the trio leaves the class in frustration which leads to a debate between Shahnaz and Asim. Shehnaaz calls Asim a loser as things start to heat up.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Disappointment To Sidharth Shukla Over Arti Singh

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Teacher Shehnaaz Gill Asks Rashami Desai If She Loves Sidharth Shukla

 

 

Published:
