Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Teacher Shehnaaz Gill Asks Rashami Desai If She Loves Sidharth Shukla

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 took to social media to share the latest promo of the show. The video clip showcases that a special task has been arranged for the contestants, where the participants are seen having fun in their BB classroom. The reality television game show will feature Shehnaz Gill as an English teacher in the classroom of contestants including Asim, Vishal, Rashami, Shefali, Arti, and Mahira. Shehnaz's close friend, Sidharth Shukla is also given the role of a dance teacher.

Question-Answer with Rashami

Known for her quick wit and impeccable sense of humour, Shefali Jariwala pulls Rashami's leg and asks juicy questions to make the task even more interesting. In the promo video, the English teacher can be seen asking Rashami whether she loves her new dance teacher or not. Replying to that, Rashami says that she likes it.

Paras reveals he loves her

In this video, contestants' Paras and Vishal also seen slightly flirting with Shehnaz Gill. Amidst random topics, the English teacher comes up with more leg-pulling questions. She talks about the love triangle by asking Paras to expound the term. Paras comes back with a hilarious reply by answering that a love triangle consists of Sidharth, Shehnaz, and himself. Adding to it, he says that when their English teacher spends time with Sidharth sir, it makes him ‘extremely jealous’ and he feels the fire in his body. Shehnaz Gill asks about the reason for him envying her and Shukla’s bond. Paras immediately replies that he loves her.

Filled with chaos

After adorable conversations and hilarious comebacks, things started to heat up in the BB house. Shehnaz then asks her students to explain the word 'negative'. To this, wild card contestant Vishal replies that when one mixes Asim with Arti as well as Shefali, things become negative. This angers Asim and Shefali, who takes no time to walk out of the class leaving the session in the middle. When Shefali responds to it, a fiery verbal war starts. The English teacher does not like the gesture and calls Asim loser. Furthermore, she calls Asim and Shefali as the most confused people in the Bigg Boss house, leading to chaos in the classroom. Let's see what happens next in tonight's episode.

