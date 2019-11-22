Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Disappointment To Sidharth Shukla Over Arti Singh

As the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is moving forward, it is turning out to be full of drama and with issues every week. Currently, the show is in full swing as housemates are taking out their frustrations on each other. A few episodes back, the audience witnessed the break down between Sidharth and Asim after a heated argument. Apart from Sid and Asim's fight, in a recent episode, Shehnaaz Gill was seen realising her mistake of fighting with Sidharth. She was seen telling Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she will never leave his side now and will be loyal to Sidharth till the end even if Arti Singh continues to have any issue with their friendship.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

Devoleena recited the whole conversation she had with Shehnaaz to Arti Singh. While laughing it off, Arti found Sidharth lying alone on his bed. She then informed Sidharth that Shehnaaz wants to stay a loyal friend to him till the end. As soon as he heard this, he went to meet Shehnaaz, who refused to speak to him. After trying for a while, the duo shared a cute friendly moment.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Mother Expresses Her Views On SidLeena's Chemistry

Acting cutely in her natural accent, Shehnaaz told him that she won’t talk to him since Arti was lying on her side of the bed while he was sleeping on it. Later the two laughed it off together. However, Shehnaaz showed her disliking for Arti taking over her bed and told Sidharth to ask her to either switch beds and to not to lie down on her side again. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see Shehnaaz and Himanshi getting into an ugly fight.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

READ | Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.