Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Accused Of ‘dominating’ Other Contestants?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. The upcoming episode may be full of some high octane drama.

Just five days before the finale, senior journalist Rajat Sharma will be hosting a special Aap Ki Adalat episode wherein he will grill all the contestants with some direct questions regarding their personal life as well as their game plans. One of the contestants who will inevitably come under the scanner is none other than Sidharth Shukla. Rajat will grill Sidharth on many questions, one of them being about his dominance in the house.

Sidharth is accused of demeaning the other contestants

The latest promo has Rajat asking Sidharth on his dominating and overpowering attitude. Rajat tells him that he has 'my way or the highway' attitude in the house. Sidharth on his part defends himself by saying that he has an extremely competitive spirit which perhaps makes him appear like the dominant kind.

However, Rajat tells him that he has a habit of demeaning other housemates if they do not go his way. Rajat also quips Sidharth on his broken friendship with Asim Riaz. The Balika Vadhu actor says that Asim's problem is that he fails to understand the game half of the time.

Sidharth reveals that he does not consider Shehnaaz to be a competition

Rajat points out that this proves that Sidharth considers everyone inferior to him. However, Rajat also makes an interesting allegation against Sidharth and tells him that he chose to save Paras Chhabra instead of Shehnaaz Gill as he considers Paras a weaker competition compared to Shehnaaz.

On this Sidharth defends his decision by saying that he considers all the housemates as his competition except Shehnaaz. It will be interesting to see if Sidharth is able to face all these questions. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

