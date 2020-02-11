Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 10, 2020 | BB 13 Trophy Unrevealed

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 10, 2020, written update

The episode started as Salman Khan made a smashing entry on stage and greeted the audience. He then said that the winner will be announced on February 15th, Saturday. He also talked about a new reality show that will begin after the end of Bigg Boss 13. He then entered the house through Me-Tv and greeted the housemates. Salman gave Siddharth and Shehnaaz a task wherein they had to switch each other’s roles. They did the same, that left everyone in splits.

Salman then gave a ‘Paap Ki Potli’ task to the housemates where they had to fill the potli of another person whom they think deserved the same. Meanwhile, Salman called on stage the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Neena Gupta who then got involved in some fun banter with him. Ayushmann crooned a melodious song, mesmerizing everyone. Thereafter, they also conducted a fun task that included consuming pani puris. Post that, they took a leave from Salman.

Then Salman talked about another task ‘Mastermind of the Season’ that was conducted inside the house wherein Asim and Mahira had to guess the names of housemates who had given a particular statement. Paras was assigned as the sanchalak of the task. Mahira won the task and was declared the Mastermind of the season. Meanwhile, Salman called a very well-known singer Adnan Sami on stage and greeted him. Adnan Sami crooned a melodious number from his new single album. The next to come on stage was Rajat Sharma who came with a bunch of questions for Salman, as well as the housemates.

Later, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz and said that she will progress a lot in life if she played smart, post which he also said that no one was going to be evicted from the house for the time being. However, he also added that evictions can occur anytime soon. Paras and Mahira had a discussion about whatever happened and they get emotional thinking over the consequences. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Siddharth also had a discussion with each other. Shehnaaz told him that she was sure that she is the one going next. On the other hand, Salman showed us a glimpse of the Bigg Boss trophy.

