Bigg Boss 13: Most Shocking Evictions From Bigg Boss House This Season

Bigg Boss is the most popular Indian television reality television show. This year saw the thirteenth season of the show, that became a huge hit and set new records. It premiered on September 29, 2019 on Colors TV.

Superstar, Salman Khan has been the host on the show for ten continuous years now. This is the first season in the history of Bigg Boss to get a five-weeks extension, because of its immense popularity and recond high TRP rates. Therefore, the show that was supposed to end in the first week of January 2020, will be now ending on February 15th becoming the longest Bigg Boss season so far.

This year saw the return of the ‘celebrity contestants’ concept after three years of ‘celebrity and commoners’ concept. It is the only season to get eight wildcard contestants. This season of Bigg Boss witnessed everything, from the ugliest fights to the happiest of moments and also some shocking eliminations. Read ahead to know more about some of the most shocking eliminations this season:

Most shocking evictions in Bigg Boss 13

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur, who is a very popular face in the Indian television industry, was the first to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The news shook the fans as nobody expected such a known personality to leave the show so soon. She entered the Bigg Boss house with a motto to start a new phase of her life.

However, she was ousted from the reality show within two weeks of her stay inside the house. In an interview, the actor said that she was hoping to stay inside the house a little longer. She further said that maybe she doesn’t fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing that is needed to survive in a show like this.

Koena Mitra

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Koena, against everyone’s imaginations, got evicted from the Bigg Boss house within the first two weeks and had a rather unimpressive journey in the show. While she kept mostly to herself, the audience did appreciate her when she took a stand a couple of times in the house. The actor also had her share of arguments with fellow housemates but none of them went on to become a highlight in the course of her journey.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 13 had promised to be an express one with truckloads of twists. The season saw its first finale within the first month of the show, where Bigg Boss welcomed a few new faces and bid goodbye to a few old ones. While the contestants were well aware of the mid-season finale and the eviction of three contestants, it came as a shock for everyone when Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were the ones to leave the house. Host Salman Khan highlighted that it's because of their careless attitude that they have to let go of a few top contenders. However, both the actors were welcomed back on the show and were made to continue their Bigg Boss 13 journey.

Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation who is known for his controversial videos and opinions on social media. When he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, a lot of people were of the opinion that the verbal abuses might increase but the contestant proved everyone wrong. Bhau became one of the most loved contestants on the show and was appreciated not just by the viewers but the housemates too. He received a lot of love on social media and was such an entertaining contestant that even Shehnaaz Gill felt a little threatened by him. However, he got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house not very long after his entry, something that shook the fans as they had thought of seeing him in the finals. The contestant had not been keeping well and was missing his family a lot.

