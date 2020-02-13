Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz And Others Known For Their Anger Issues

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The show became immensely popular for its controversial fights and interesting tasks. But the love for the show usually came from the contestants who spiced it up a bit with their sweet-bitter controversies and changing equations.

There are times in the Bigg Boss house when contestants get violent during the task or due to constant arguments with other housemates. This often leads them to lose their temper. For instance, Sidharth Shukla is known to have lost his calm several times on Bigg Boss 13. Check out the popular contestants known for their rage in Bigg Boss 13 and other seasons.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla is popularly known among the viewers for his rage. His physical and verbal quarrel with Asim is the highlight of Bigg Boss 13. He has been tagged as the angry young man by his fans because of his arguments with almost all the housemates inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Asim Riaz

Asim's ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla has always made headlines. Sidharth even asked the Bigg Boss if he can quit after getting into a heated argument with Asim. Asim started the season with a cool and calm demeanour. Asim is also known for his ugly verbal exchanges with Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was dismissed from Bigg Boss 7 after he became aggressive with co-contestant Andy during a luxury budget task. The 29-year-old actor was joined by his good friend and housemate Gauhar Khan. Even she decided to pack her bags to leave the house with him.

Madhurima Tuli

During her stay in the BB13 house, wild-card contestant Madhurima Tuli was frequently in the news for her continuous fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. The former couple would often exchange words, and things took a turn when Madhurima got physical. It happened after Vishal teased her and she hit him. The actor was soon ousted from the game show.

Image Credits: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's Instagram

