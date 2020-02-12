Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Advised By Her Make-up Artist To Get Close To Sidharth?

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its final conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the finale week of season 13 memorable, as they have kept a special episode in store for the viewers, in which the contestants of Bigg Boss will make some lesser-known revelations.

However, amidst these revelations, viewers came to know about some things which may appear to be inevitably shocking. In the latest episode, it was revealed that Shehnaaz Gill may have 'staged' her whole relationship with Sidharth Shukla due to a piece of advice given to her by her makeup artist.

Asim claims Shehnaaz got close to Sidharth on the advice from her makeup artist

It all started when senior journalist Rajat Sharma was grilling Asim Riaz with some questions regarding his habit to create conflict amongst the housemates. The housemates were shown a clip which had Asim talk to Sidharth about Shehnaaz wherein he was appearing to tell the latter that Shehnaaz cannot be trusted.

Asim defended himself by saying that he thought Shehnaaz's closeness to Sidharth may be a part of her game. He also revealed that Paras Chhabra told him that Shehnaaz's makeup artist had advised her to form a love angle with Sidharth for upping her game as he is one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Shehnaaz defends herself

However, Shehnaaz, in her defence, told Asim that her makeup artist had never mentioned Sidharth's name specifically. Moreover, Shehnaaz added that her makeup artist had just advised her to not hesitate if she gets attached to someone on the show.

Soon after, Asim also clarified that Paras didn't specify anyone's name per se. Some of the viewers are reportedly displeased with this revelation about Shehnaaz. One of the fans even shared a picture of her along with her makeup artist, taking a dig at her. It will be interesting to see whether this revelation will affect Sidharth's relationship with Shehnaaz.

