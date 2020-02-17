Sidharth Shukla Calls Rashami Desai 'hot' During BB Finale Leaving Shehnaaz Gill Furious?

The latest season of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on Saturday as Sidharth Shukla took home the winning trophy and Asim Riaz was declared the first runner up. There is no doubt that the latest season of Bigg Boss 13 proved to be superhit among fans. Fans were also elated to see their favourite contestants out of the house after weeks of being locked in. But according to media sources, there was also some high octane drama which took place inside the house just before the finale. The 'altercation' took place between none other than Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, And Rashami Desai’s Pasta Reunion

Shehnaaz and Rashami reportedly had an altercation before the finale

It all started after Sidharth Shukla complimented Rashami saying that she was looking hot after shooting for their performance. This did not go well with Shehnaaz Gill who is known to be extremely possessive about Sidharth. Apparently, Shehnaaz had a huge fight with Sidharth over the same. On the other hand, Shehnaaz also had a showdown with Rashami wherein she also reportedly accused Rashami of 'trapping' married men referring to her past relationship with Arhaan Khan. According to media reports, this is the same reason why Salman decided to take a jibe at Shehnaaz and asked Sidharth if Rashami is looking hot or not, once the Uttaran actor got evicted.

🌺 According to Sources, Sid aur Shenaaz mein Bahot Badi Ladaayi huye Because Sid Complimented Rash during their Dance Act. Shenaaz ne Rash ko bhi Ulta Seedha bola.



🍁Khud Swayamwar kar rhi hai & still expects Loyalty from Sid🙄 Kya Hypocrite Bandi hai🤢 — TUSHAR (@TusharP75788052) February 16, 2020

Shehnaaz asks Sidharth not to compliment Rashami

During the finale, Sidharth was seen telling Salman that he would ask for Shehnaaz's permission before complimenting any girl. The viewers also saw Shehnaaz telling Sidharth to not compliment Rashami during the finale. Rashami was then seen telling Salman to not prod on this subject further as this created a huge 'ruckus' recently inside the house. Rashami also added that she feels pity for Sidharth. Shenaaz also declared that she is overjoyed that she has managed to defeat all the female contestants inside the house and is sitting along with two male contestants upon Rashami's eviction.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Tweets 'Fixed Winner Sid' After Sidharth Shukla Wins The Show

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Hangover Refuses To End As Sidharth And Asim Fans Wage A War Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.