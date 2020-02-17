Bigg Boss 13 Hangover Refuses To End As Sidharth And Asim Fans Wage A War Online

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 has created history this year. From violent fights to cancelled tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants grabbed headlines every other day. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan, reportedly, was also one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13, which was nothing short of an exciting journey, came to an end on February 15, 2020. While Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home, Asim Riaz who became the first runner-up, also received a lot of applause from the fans. It seems like the Bigg Boss hangover has still not died down as Sidharth and Asim's fans are flooding social media to celebrate their respective journey on the show.

Sidharth Shukla's fans are celebrating his victory with the trend #HistoricWinnerSid

We luv our bro hero, our idol, everything you are the one and only historic winner of all time #HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/ZYRE3vNaWf — Rocky [Sid Heart 💜❤] (@RockySidHeart2) February 17, 2020

Asim Riaz's fans declared him as the public's winner

I think #HinaKhan and #AsimRiaz ki journey same rahi....and even both are same personality...dono love ko leke bahot clear even RO ko leke bhi bahot bate bani thi jese himanshi ki bani but voh hameaha uske sath this....like @imrealasim#PublicKaWinnerAsim — Dimple Shah (@DimpleS23497455) February 17, 2020

Hahaha alizeh is so cute she was dancing around haha asims rap is the gangster shit mere bacha😩❤️#PublicKaWinnerAsim @imrealasim @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/J6CFbCLgQC — Asim (@Galaxy_IQO) February 16, 2020

Yeh lo... maine le liya waha se



Leave everything just enjoy 😍😍#PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/P0Wko1k5hg — RUMA..⭐ (@Rumashah6) February 16, 2020

