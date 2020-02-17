The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Hangover Refuses To End As Sidharth And Asim Fans Wage A War Online

Television News

Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fans gave started the trend, #HistoricWinnerSid and #PublicKaWinnerAsim respectively to laud their journey

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 has created history this year. From violent fights to cancelled tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants grabbed headlines every other day. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan, reportedly, was also one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13, which was nothing short of an exciting journey, came to an end on February 15, 2020. While Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home, Asim Riaz who became the first runner-up, also received a lot of applause from the fans. It seems like the Bigg Boss hangover has still not died down as Sidharth and Asim's fans are flooding social media to celebrate their respective journey on the show. 

Sidharth Shukla's fans are celebrating his victory with the trend #HistoricWinnerSid

Asim Riaz's fans declared him as the public's winner

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Instagram 

 

 

Published:
