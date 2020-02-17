Bigg Boss 13 Hangover Refuses To End As Sidharth And Asim Fans Wage A War Online

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 has created history this year. From violent fights to cancelled tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants grabbed headlines every other day. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan, reportedly, was also one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13, which was nothing short of an exciting journey, came to an end on February 15, 2020. While Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home, Asim Riaz who became the first runner-up, also received a lot of applause from the fans. It seems like the Bigg Boss hangover has still not died down as Sidharth and Asim's fans are flooding social media to celebrate their respective journey on the show.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz Thanks Fans And Entertains Them With His Rapping Skills
We luv our bro hero, our idol, everything you are the one and only historic winner of all time #HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/ZYRE3vNaWf— Rocky [Sid Heart 💜❤] (@RockySidHeart2) February 17, 2020
Look at his smile 😍😍#HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/2E3vS9zBNg— Soweta Majhi ❤ (@SowetaM) February 17, 2020
Winning moments champ💫💙 #SidharthShukla #SidHearts #HistoricWinnerSid @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/e82y8v0MNn— Sidharth shukla Fan Club♥️ Ayaan (@Siddhar46618643) February 17, 2020
sidhearts— Legend Piyush (@LegendPiyush3) February 16, 2020
Trend #HistoricWinnerSid
More
.
..
...
.... pic.twitter.com/M23AgGqdHd
Yes for me only @asim is real winner #PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/ZysVsDTvVr— Hrithik khan (@Hrithikkhan786) February 16, 2020
I think #HinaKhan and #AsimRiaz ki journey same rahi....and even both are same personality...dono love ko leke bahot clear even RO ko leke bhi bahot bate bani thi jese himanshi ki bani but voh hameaha uske sath this....like @imrealasim#PublicKaWinnerAsim— Dimple Shah (@DimpleS23497455) February 17, 2020
Hahaha alizeh is so cute she was dancing around haha asims rap is the gangster shit mere bacha😩❤️#PublicKaWinnerAsim @imrealasim @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/J6CFbCLgQC— Asim (@Galaxy_IQO) February 16, 2020
Yeh lo... maine le liya waha se— RUMA..⭐ (@Rumashah6) February 16, 2020
Leave everything just enjoy 😍😍#PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/P0Wko1k5hg
Also Read:Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Thanks John Cena For His Support, Talks About Being A Huge Fan
Also Read:Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, And Rashami Desai’s Pasta Reunion
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.