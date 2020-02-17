Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, And Rashami Desai’s Pasta Reunion

The latest season of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on Saturday as Sidharth Shukla took home the winning title and Asim Riaz was declared the first runner up. There is no doubt that the latest season of Bigg Boss 13 was a superhit with fans. Fans were elated to see their favourite contestants out of the house after weeks of being locked in.

Bigg Boss 13's sweet bond between Asim, Himanshi and Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 gave the celebrities many memories and relationships to hold on to for a long time. One such friendship that has continued even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house is that of Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai. The celebs recently got together for a night of fun.

The trio was joined by a common friend and it seems like they had a gala time. In the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants look happy and refreshed. The former contestants celebrated the end of the show with loads of pasta and dancing.

In one of the pictures, we can see the group coming together for a cute selfie. In another video, the group joined in for a fun boomerang. From the looks of it, this newly formed friendship is going strong and fans are loving the bond between the former Bigg Boss 13 housemates.

Check out the pictures here:

In a video that Rashami Desai shared on her social media, she can be spotted enjoying a plate of pasta. She also mocked about the incident in Bigg Boss 13 house where she was accused of stealing food. The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had mocked her several times for the same and it looks like she finally has something to say about it.

