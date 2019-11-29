[EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurrana's Mom Defends Daughter, Details Here

After Himanshi Khurrana's entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill's world in the house turned topsy-turvy. Shehnaaz and Himanshi have had a history of controversy. Shehnaaz had reportedly passed some derogatory remarks on Himanshi's appearance in a Punjabi song and also said obnoxious things about Himanshi's mother's character.

Ever since Himanshi entered the Bigg Boss 13's house, she and Shehnaaz have not been on talking terms. However, when Salman Khan, the host of the show asked Shehnaaz to apologize to Himashi and her parents on "National Television", she did. Despite that, the two cannot be seen getting along in the Bigg Boss house.

Himanshi's mother's exclusive interview

In an exclusive interview with us, Himashi's mother opened up about the whole Himanshi-Shehnaaz controversy and also had an opinion about Shehnaaz's strategies of playing in the house. When asked about Himanshi being physical with Shehnaaz, her mother said that Himanshi has always been calm and has never targeted anyone in particular, but it was rather Shehnaaz who was constantly interfering in her business and that's why she had to push her away. Himanshi's mother added "Humlog sirf ek ghanteka episode dekhte hain, baki 24 ghante bache kis halat mein rehte hai, vaha kaisa mahaul hain, vo to vohi samajh sakte hain." Talking about Himanshi's calm behaviour, her mother further added that "Puri duniya dekh rahi hai, Shehnaaz ke liye bhi Himanshi ne kabhi galat shabdo ka, bhasha ka istamaal nahi kia aur vo kabhi kisipe bhadki nai hai ya kabhi bhi kisise hathapayi nahi karti."

Elaborating more on Himanshi pushing Shehnaaz, her mother stated, "Shehnaaz usko baar-baar bichme aake pareshaan kar rahi thi. Ab koi apni bhadaas bolke nikal leta hai, aur Himanshi bolke bhadaas nahi nikal paati to vo uska ek reaction tha." She also said that irrespective of Himanshi asking her to not interrupt her, she constantly was harassing her and that is when she decided to push her. According to Himanshi's mom, when other contestants at that time were doing more physically violent things, all Himanshi did was just push her away.

