Asim Riaz Gifts 'Sultani Akhada' Medal To His Mentor Sangeeta Bhatia; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of the reality television like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are still creating headlines with their after-party videos and pictures or their future work commitments.

Recently, Asim Riaz, who became the first runner-up of the show, shared a video, in which the model-turned-actor can be seen thanking his mentor. Here are the details.

Asim Riaz gifts his medal to his mentor

After entertaining the audience in Bigg Boss 13, it seems like Asim Riaz has now found a new and unique way to entertain his fans. Asim, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often treats his fans with funny videos and pictures on his social media handle.

As seen in a video shared by a popular news portal, the first runner-up can be seen hugging his mentor Sangeeta Bhatia, giving away his 'Sultani Akhada' medal, which he had won on the show.

In the video, Asim remarked that he is very grateful to Sangeeta Bhatia and owes his career to her and her team. Adding to the same, he gave credit to Sangeeta Bhatia and her team for pushing him to achieve new levels of success. Furthermore, Asim also joked that he will be flattered if Sangeeta sheds tears of joy. Reportedly, Sangeeta Bhatia had also launched Disha Patani's career in Bollywood. Take a look at the video shared:

Disha Patani's modelling career

Disha had graduated in electronic engineering from an elite institution in Delhi. Later, she came down to Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming a model and joined the Toabh agency. Disha Patani, who also became the first runner-up of Miss India 2013, went on to do several modelling projects before she made an entry in Bollywood.

