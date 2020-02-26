Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Chased By Fans On A Bike; This Is How He Reacted

The fandom enjoyed by the contestants of Bigg Boss is huge as can be seen in the latest video involving Asim Riaz - a former contestant on the show. Even though the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 was won by Sidharth Shukla, viewers witnessed Asim Raiz receive a lot of love from his fans throughout the show. Be it from hooting for him during his fights or when he expressed his feeling for Himanshi Khurana, Asim was always supported by his fans.

Asim Riaz was chased by his fans

Recently a video has been doing the rounds on the internet where Asim Riaz was seen getting chased by his fans to catch a glimpse of him. When they were noticed by Asim, he asked his driver to pull over and stepped out of his car. He was then seen striking a pose with his fans for a selfie. He even stopped for a bit to chat with them.

This gesture made by the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was perceived by his fans as a very sweet one. Asim was seen wearing a black turtle neck full-sleeved sweatshirt. He sported a pair of sunglasses and had his hair in his signature style. The celebrity has over 2 million fans on his social media handle where he keeps his fans updated about his daily life.

Asim Riaz had taken to his social media to update his fans that he would be flying to Gujarat for an event of his. He was surprised to see so many fans who had shown up in great numbers just to catch a glimpse of him. He had also updated on his social media that after the show, he and Himanshi Khurana met Rashmi Desai for a reunion in Mumbai along with his brother Umar.

