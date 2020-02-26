The Debate
Jacqueline Fernandez Rehearses For Music Video With Big Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz, See Pic

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a selfie with Asim Riaz through her Instagram where the duo can be seen posing in athleisure wear amidst a dance rehearsal.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Days after reports of Big Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's collaboration with rapper Bohemia hit the headlines, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed the same by posting a selfie with Riaz while rehearsing for the music video. Speculations had been rife about the Kick actor joining the collaboration for a music video which will reportedly be shot in Australia next month. The actor's Instagram story update on Wednesday, however, put the rumours to rest as both Jacqueline and Asim can be seen posing together for a selfie.

Have a look:

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana slams Shefali Jariwala for her comments on Asim Riaz

In a recent audio chat with an international agency, Asim mentioned his video call with Bohemia and claimed that the rapper has confirmed collaborating with him for a track. Asim also talked about how overwhelming it was when he expressed his desire to collaborate with Bohemia. Asim revealed in the chat that he will travel to Australia next month and is likely to shoot the music video there. Asim Riaz had even tweeted about the video call soon after the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 ended.

Have a look:

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Why did Himanshi Khurana unfollow Asim Riaz's brother Umar? Truth revealed

What's next for Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film Drive along with Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will feature next in John Abraham starrer film Attack directed by Lakshya Raj Anand along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2020.

Read | Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of Bohemia's next music video?

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh & others wish Sajid Nadiadwala on his 54th birthday

 

 

