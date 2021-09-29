Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Shares BTS Of The Making Of Her 'Cartel' Look

As the Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal, was seen in the popular ALTBalaji web series, Cartel, before appearing on the reality show, she recently dropped in a BTS video clip depicting the prosthetic transformation of her character.

Many fans took to Divya Agarwal’s video on social media and expressed their amazement after watching her transformation.

Divya Agarwal reveals how Cartel makes her happy

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the journey behind the making of her character from her web series, Cartel. She shared a video clip of the same and wrote about how it took two hours with all her senses blocked except for her nose. She even revealed how calm and composed she was and yet her heart was jumping. She further mentioned how she spent her birthday working on her transformation.

She wrote, “This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start cartel on that day! This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose! I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping! There were calls flowing in continuously for birthday wishes, I wanted to scream and share this good news but I couldn’t!somewhere I knew my birthday gift was special that year, it was my last birthday celebration with my dad and I told him I’m doing a web series of your favourite genre and he was very happy. Zindagi ne mujhse liya Bohot kuch hai, lekin jitna bhi dia, jitne bhi wait k liye dia, mere liye kaafi hai I would just say believe and manifest.. nothing will stop you! For some it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy. @altbalaji Make up - @damakeuplab @ektarkapoor” (sic)

Many fans took to Divya Agarwal’s Instagram post and stated how hard she worked for her role while others added how her journey required a lot of dedication and patience. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Divya Agarwal’s Instagram post.

Divya Agarwal also revealed her Cartel look in one of her other Instagram posts in which she can be seen as an old man. Here's how she looked in the web series-

