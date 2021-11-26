Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Trends After Eviction From Show; Fans Call Her 'voice Of Reason'

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, has been facing a lot of backlash from fans over the past few weeks. From using a coffin for elimination to evicting three contestants together, fans are seemingly very upset with the show for various reasons. The Wednesday special episode saw Simba Nagpal's exit from the house and left fans protesting. Now, the show eliminated Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin from the show. Neha Bhasin was a famous contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, and her return to the house in BB15 made her fans cheer. She was known for her fair game in the Bigg Boss house as she did not have fake friendships with other contestants. The singer's exit left her fans so disappointed that she has been trending on Twitter as her fans are taking a stand for her and slamming other contestants.

The Thursday, November 25, episode saw comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa play ringmasters and made the bottom five do some crazy tasks. As a result, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated when they failed to impress the top five contestants. Neha Bhasin's fans are now seemingly upset with Tejasswi Prakash and are claiming Bhasin was a better player than her.

Netizens support Neha Bhasin

The social media platform, Twitter, saw a flood of tweets about Neha Bhasin soon after she was eliminated from the show. One of the users asked the showrunners to bring back Neha Bhasin and not give them a reason to stop watching the show. The user penned, "@BiggBoss one of the best contestant is eliminated so what is the use of bringing wildcards.. #NehaBhasin was doing soo well the time she entered.. but No.. you need to eliminate them and bringing Wildcard’s.." "Please don’t give reason to not watch this season," added the user.

@BiggBoss one of the best contestant is eliminated so what is the use of bringing wildcards..#NehaBhasin was doing soo well the time she entered.. but No.. you need to eliminate them and bringing Wildcard’s..

please don’t give reason to not watch this season.. @ColorsTV — Rajesh (@sunnyrajrajesh) November 26, 2021

Some fans also questioned Bigg Boss if eliminating three contestants in a single day was fair. The user further stood in support of Neha Bhasin and quipped she was the voice of reason. The tweet read, "NEHA WAS THE VOICE OF REASON I am sorry I invested my time to watch." Here is how several other fans reacted to Neha Bhasin's eviction.

Replacing #NehaBhasin with Rashmi n Debo is fair??



3 eviction in a day??

Wat nonsense!#BB15 @ColorsTV

You think audience is fool? Keeping teja in the show who is most fake n mean player.

NEHA WAS THE VOICE OF REASON



I am sorry I invested my time to watch #BiggBoss15 — Sampada Srivastava (@sampada01) November 26, 2021

#BiggBoss15 today’s episode was d worst in the history of BB as it was not fair 2 remove 3 ppl based on 1 task on #Voot as #BB15 was supposed to be #ColorsTV show which come at night & not in evening on a weekday when ppl r at work..

Unfair eviction of #VishalKotian #NehaBhasin — pp (@pp71674710) November 26, 2021

Absolutely .... @BiggBoss ...do u really think Rashami or deboleena will be more interesting than #nehabhasin???!!!!! Can't believe they three out Neha when other contestants in the house are boring and fake and only running on paid PRs ! No wonder this season sucks ! — Jazba-e-Hind 🇮🇳 (@Pratika333) November 26, 2021

Image: Instagram/@nehabhasin4u