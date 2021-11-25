Actor Rakhi Sawant who is known to deliver a high dose of entertainment on television is all set to enter the reality show Bigg Boss 15 with her husband Ritesh. After many speculations about her marriage, the actor is all set to introduce her husband to the world in the reality show. The official Instagram page of Colours TV released a new promo where Rakhi teased fans about her appearance on the show along with Ritesh.

For the unversed, Rakhi who has previously been a part of the show had appeared again in Season 14 where she was competing for the prize money. The promo video begins with Rakhi's videos from Bigg Boss 14, in which she is seen crying inside the show while requesting her husband to appear on the show once and meet all. At one point she can be seen inside the confession room, saying, “Mein chahti hun mera husband ek bar sabke saamne aaye. (I want my husband to come in front of everyone just once)."

Rakhi Sawant to introduce her husband Ritesh to the world

Followed by this, in another sequence, the actor can be seen saying, “Kab take karun mein tumhara intezaar? (Till when should I wait for you?) she then laughs and adds, "Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15)."

The video shows her walking to a man sitting on a chair with his back towards the camera. It seems to be her husband to agrees to accompany her on the show after all her requests. In 2019, the Main Hoon Na actor had announced her marriage to UK-based businessman Ritesh in a private ceremony. Even though she revealed her bridal look from the wedding, she didn't reveal her husband's picture.

According to a report in SpotBoye, she was quoted saying then that she got hitched to the UK-based businessman. She then revealed that he had left early and she will join him soon after her visa formalities will get completed. She had also shown her interest in working in India and shuffling for work between the two countries.

(Image: Instagram/ColorsTV)