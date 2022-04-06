Tejasswi Prakash, who gained massive fame for winning the trophy of the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15, recently got home a swanky car. As the fans and paparazzi went crazy on watching the Naagin 6 actor in the showroom to take her new Audi Q7 home, they captured her videos and shared them online while giving a glimpse of Karan Kundrra showering immense love on her.

Tejasswi Prakash is best known for her popular TV appearances in shows namely Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Beintehaa and many more. She even gained recognition for her music videos such as Fakira, Rula Deti Hai, Mera Pehla Pyaar, Intezaar and many more.

Tejasswi Prakash is elated as she takes Audi Q7 home

A series of videos recently surfaced online in which Tejasswi Prakash was seen in the showroom getting her new car Audi Q7 which approximately costs Rs 80 lakhs. She was seen sporting a cool black outfit as she performed the puja for her car along with her beau Karan Kundrra who was seen giving instructions for the same. As she fails to break the coconut in the first attempt, Karan Kundrra adorably accompanies to help her do the same.

In another video, she was seen performing the car's puja by putting a tilak on the engine along with a few flowers and is later seen clicking pictures with Karan Kundrra and her white new car. Karan Kundrra also left their fans in awe as he planted a cute kiss on Tejasswi Prakash's forehead while gazing at her lovingly.

Moreover, as Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has been creating a buzz on the internet, Karan Kundrra recently opened up about their wedding plans during his recent interaction with Hindustan Times. He mentioned that marriage wasn't just about two people but also about two families coming together. Adding to it, he even shed light on how they were learning to balance their personal and professional lives before they plan on getting married.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra