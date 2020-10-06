'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu': Akhil And Abhijeet's Verbal Spat Amid Task Leaves Netizens Divided

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telegu, the nominations task witnessed a war of words between contestants Abhijeet and Akhil. In the task, the contestants had to smear foam on any two contestants, who they wished to nominate for the week and were asked to state their reasons while doing so. While Akhil nominated Abhijeet, the latter returned the favour and nominated Akhil, which resulted in an ugly spat between the two. More so, Akhil and Abhijeet also spoke about Monal and blamed each other for portraying her in a bad light.

Fans remain divided

Fans on social media seemed divided over the issue, as some supported Abhijeet whereas some voiced their opinions in support of Akhil. However, some fans also lashed out at Monal for fuelling hatred in them and blamed her for benefitting from their fights. Take a look at how fans reacted to Akhil and Abhijeet’s ugly spat.

Management quota abhijeet ðŸ¤£ @StarMaa hiding all cunning games of him & it's proved many times , good content of Akhil showing in unseen ðŸ˜¤ baised show#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/67geru3s8x — âœ¨ (@ispeaks01) October 6, 2020

Abhijeet all negative back bitchng videos r shown nly n unseen videos n nt n main episodes r else he'll gt fully exposed

Akhil cheppindhi correct

venkala matladutadu ani #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/deVgYUHITu#BiggBossTelugu4 — Danny (@Danny05525032) October 2, 2020

Bro what Abhijeet said is absolutely correct and Akhil is having issues with him because he's talking to monal.He's complerely under monal's mayaa. Abhijeet is correct.The reason I replied is because I'm also a jenasenani. — Naga Sai (@NagaSai_Jr) October 5, 2020

Swathi told correct about monal i hope akhil n Abhijeet realises this and start playing their game #BigBossTelugu4 — NemoðŸ§šðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ (@nimi8964) October 4, 2020

Monal always benefits from each other's fights and comes out as a victim. She is very smarrt. Very disappointed with Akhil and Abhijeet — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 6, 2020

Bigg Boss

Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi version of the show for the past 10 years, meanwhile, Nagarjuna hosts the Telegu version.

