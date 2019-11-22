Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi Khurana The New Captain Of The House?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched entertaining reality shows on Colours. The 13th season of the show was back again with another captaincy task for the 8th week. The person who wins this task would be safe from elimination. The first captain of the house was Arti Singh, followed by Shefali Zariwala. The contestants were all geared up for this task all set to compete to become the next captain of the house. Read more about what happened here.

Himanshi Khurana – New Captain of the Bigg Boss house?

When Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had a fight, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's Swayamwar was spoilt. However, Vishal Aditya Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cross-dressing helped Paras Chhabra's team got a ride to victory. Post the fight, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali were seen consoling Asim, telling him that he did the right thing as Sidharth usually dominates over people and does not listen to anyone. Sidharth’s choice for the captain was Shehnaaz while Vishal planned on nominating himself.

However, the task results had some other plans for the house members. When Paras’ team failed to reach a conclusion about the nomination for the captain, Bigg Boss decided to give a chance to Sidharth’s team. As a result of this, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz, Himanshi, and Sidharth were the final contenders for the captaincy.

The task was called Frame the Task where the participants had to hold a frame and whoever holds it till the end would win the task and be the captain for the week. The last round got pretty interesting as Sidharth and Himanshi were the final duos to fight it out. Both of them held their ground until the end of the task and completed it as per the rules. However, Shefali was to judge the task and she chose Himanshi as the deserving winner of the task. That is how Himanshi became the Vivo Captain of the week.

