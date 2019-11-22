Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan, Sujatha, Prathap, Deepika, Kishen- Who Will Get Eliminated?

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has managed to charm the viewers immensely in the last few episodes. The show has also seen some high octane drama as well as some challenging tasks which have to be performed by the contestants. The episodes also witness an interesting as well as some bitter-sweet camaraderie between all the contestants. This week, the contestants who have been nominated to be eliminated from the house are Chandan Achar, Deepika, Kishen, Prataap and Sujatha. All the five contestants have had a roller-coaster of a journey inside the house. Let us know more about the nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss Kannada Nominated Contestants

Chandan Achar

Chandan is a prominent actor and singer in the Kannada film industry. He is known for films like Kirik Party and Chemistry Of Kariyappa. Chandan had to face the brunt of nominations this week. However, due to his formidable fan-following, he is expected to be safe this week.

Deepika

Deepika Das is known for her works in the Kannada and Telugu film industry. She made her debut with the film, Doodh Sagar. Deepika is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. According to media reports, she is also leading when it comes to the voting chart by the audience.

Kishen Bilagali

Kishen Bilagali is widely known for his impeccable dancing skills. He is also the winner of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Kishen's nomination this week was one of the high moments of the show. He got nominated as a punishment when he along with Deepika fell inside the pool while earing their mics.

Prathap

Kuri Prathap is a popular Kannada actor. He is known for films like Auto Raja, Mylari and Godfather. Prathap has also been grabbing headlines as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada. He is reportedly also leading the voting charts by the audience.

Sujatha

Sujatha Akshaya is known for the popular Kannada serial Radha Ramana. She was also an RJ and a VJ during the initial days of her career. Sujatha has always managed to showcase her presence in the Bigg Boss House. The contestant also got injured during a task at the house.

It will be interesting to see who gets evicted this week. Fans reportedly think that Sujatha can be the contestant who will go home this week. The other housemates have a higher chance to move further in the race. Who do you think will be eliminated this week? Let us know in the comments section.

