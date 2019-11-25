Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Evicted Contestant Chaitra Kotoor To Re-enter Kiccha Sudeep’s Show?

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has evidently provided an entertainment package and has kept the audience on the hook with twists and turns. Chaitra Kotoor was evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the fourth week itself. Now, it is being speculated that she will enter the house again next week and resume her play in the house. Chaitra, who made her debut with the 2019 film Soojidaara was surrounded by controversies ever since her entry in the Bigg Boss house. Though six contestants have been eliminated from the show already, one wild card entry contestant will be returning to the house.

Chaitra Kotoor to re-enter the Bigg Boss house

Chaitra was evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 on the same day as she celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake in the house. Kichcha Sudeep had announced that Chaitra had been ousted from the house. She was on the risk of eviction from the first week itself and later in the second week as she was nominated by other contestants. According to recent reports, it is suggested that the wild card contestant most likely to re-enter the house is Chaitra Kotoor as she gained a lot of attention of the viewers for controversial statements and arguments.

Though no formal announcement has been made about Chaitra re-entering the Bigg Boss house, fans are reportedly waiting to see if she will make a return. Chaitra had opened up about her experience in the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house while speaking to a news daily after her eviction. She stated that she wasn't a fan of the show earlier, but her friends suggested that she uses the platform to showcase her talent. Though she appreciates the opportunity to be on the show, she did not expect to be evicted as early as the fourth week itself. With recent revelations, fans are reportedly anticipating Chaitra Kotoor's return to the show.

