Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: When Will The Show Premiere?

Bigg Boss Malayalam is a Malayalam-language version of the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss. The format of the show is similar to the reality TV show Big Brother. The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam managed to garner a loyal fan base by entertaining the audiences to the core. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 was hosted by Mohanlal.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has been creating a buzz on social media since a while. After the massive success of season 1, fans have been waiting for the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. To drive the fans crazy and to make them curious, the creators of the show have been sharing interesting promos of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The promos are promising and have given fans a glimpse of new twists in the format. It has now reported that the makers of the show have revealed the premiere date of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2.

According to a report published by a reputed daily, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will start premiering from January 5, 2020. The report further says that this season will be very entertaining and accommodate 16 contestants. However, nothing about the contestants have been revealed by the makers yet. Fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam have already started speculating about the contestants of the show.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam featuring Mohanlal has already raised a curiosity in the minds of the people. In the promo, Mohanlal is seen comparing the features of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 to the traditional art forms like Pulikali and Thiruvathirakali of Kerala. Mohanlal also announced the official tagline of the show in Malayalam which translates to the show not only having big plays this season but also it will move to the next level.

Watch the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 promo here:

