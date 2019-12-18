Drishyam Duo Mohanlal And Director Jeetu Joseph Are Back Again For Yet Another Project

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has joined hands with director Jeetu Joseph again for yet another movie. The duo last worked together for the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam while Mohanlal recently took to his social media handles to announce his new project with Jeetu Joseph.

Also Read | "Rishi Kapoor Is A Lot Like Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal", Says 'The Body' Director

Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph's upcoming film

Mohanlal recently took to Twitter to launch the first look of his upcoming film titled Ram which will be directed by Jeetu Joseph who earlier directed Mohanlal's superhit action-thriller Drishyam. Both the personalities are working together after 5 years as Drishyam released in 2013. Check out Mohanlal's official announcement by launching the first look of Ram below:

Unveiling the Title of my Upcoming movie #RAM !! Directed by Jeethu Joseph !! Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films pic.twitter.com/hHaERQmbQ5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Mohanlal Shares Pic With 'amazing Friend' Chiranjeevi & Fans Gush Over This Reunion

Mohanlal also shared the black and white motion poster of his upcoming film on his Instagram by captioning it, "RAM, He Has No Boundaries!!! MOHANLAL in and as RAM !!! A JEETHU JOSEPH Film !! Produced By Ramesh P Pillai & Sudhan S Pillai

#Mohanlal #Trisha #JeethuJoseph #AbhishekFilms #Onam2020"

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Looks Intense As IPS Officer Vedantham In Mohanlal's Big Brother

In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a beard with an intense gaze. The film will also star the Malayalam actor Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Ramlal, in his caption, added a '#' followed by Onam 2020 which suggests that the movie is expected to hit the silver screens next year on the festival of Onam. Meanwhile, Mohanlal also recently shared the character poster of Big Brother on his Instagram profile. Check it out:

Also Read | 'Ram': Mohanlal Reunites With Drishyam Director, To Work With Trisha For The First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.