Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Raju Jeyamohan Lifts The Winner's Trophy; Here's Everything About Him

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan, finally came to an end on January 16, 2022, with Raju Jeyamohan emerging as the winner of the reality show. Along with lifting the trophy, he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The Tamil reality show initially began on October 3, 2021, with 20 contestants including two wildcard entries, racing for winning the title of the show. The actor defeated four other finalists, including VJ Priyanka Deshpande who emerged as the first runner-up of the season, Pavani Reddy who emerged as the second runner-up of the star-studded finale night. Whereas, Niroop Nandakumar and Amir emerged as the other finalists of the season.

Raju Jeyamohan has a massive fan following and has been winning hearts much before he appeared on the reality show. Several netizens took to Twitter and began pouring in congratulatory wishes for Raju Jeyamohan as he was announced as the winner of the season. So, here's more about model-turned-actor and Bigg boss Tamil season 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan.

About the Bigg boss Tamil 5 winner, Raju Jeyamohan

With his amazing mimicry skills and on-point humorous one-liners, Raju managed to emerge as the most entertaining contestant of the season. He was born in Thirunelveli and bought up in Chennai. After years of struggle in the industry, he garnered a lot of attention with the Tamil movie Natpuna Ennanu Theryuma. After which he became a household name and appeared in many Tamil television shows. He got married to his longtime girlfriend Tarika during lockdown at the Marudhamalai Murugan temple in Coimbatore district.

Raju Jeyamohan appeared in many Tamil television shows

Raju has won millions of hearts with his roles in TV serials like Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar, and Saravanan Meenatchi. Before appearing in Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, he featured in the popular television serial Bharathi Kannamma. He has also worked as an assistant director, screenwriter, and model, in popular Tamil TV shows and films.

Image:instagram-vijaytelevision