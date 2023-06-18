Bipasha Basu Says Karan Singh Grover Is A Hands-on Father, Shares Unseen Moments

On the occasion of Father's Day, Bipasha Basu penned a heartfelt note for her husband Karan Singh Grover. This is the actor's first Father's day after their daughter Devi's birth. Basu mentioned how much she and their daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone.

They got married in 2016.

They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

Bipasha Basu's sweet note for Devi's dad Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu took to her social media and shared a video capturing tender moments that husband Karan Singh Grover shared with their daughter Devi. From putting his little girl to sleep to singing lullabies and songs for her, the video showcased many loving moments between the two.

(A snip from Bipasha Basu's video | Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

The actress shared that Karan never misses singing a song for Devi ever since she was conceived. She stated that their daughter is extremely lucky to have the most incredible father. Basu further revealed that Devi's eyes light up oh hearing Karan's voice, and her heart is filled with joy due to his presence.

Karan Singh Grover enjoys being a father

In her note, Bipasha Basu shared how Karan Singh Grover enjoys being a hands-on father. She shared that the actor regularly indulges in and cherishes everyday activities such as eating, playing, and taking a nap, with their daughter. Bipasha Basu concluded her note by extending her heartfelt gratitude to Grover for being so incredibly awesome and making their lives easier and more beautiful.

"The day we conceived Devi her Father was born. Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn’t speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy from the day she was born… till now each day, I witness the sweet magic of this father’s love," she wrote in her caption.