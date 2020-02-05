BoJack Horseman Ending Explained: Know How Season 6 Concludes

BoJack Horseman came to an end and left fans in tears. The titular character of Bojack had successfully completed his rehab program and had made amends with the several characters that he had wronged on the show.

Over the last six seasons, BoJack struggled with knowing himself, and whether he is a good person or not. He had betrayed his loved ones and had chosen substance abuse instead of dealing with his problems. BoJack also had a troublesome time with women. In season six, BoJack finally decided to confront his issues and have a closure.

READ | 'BoJack Horseman' And Other TV Shows That Will Make You Contemplate Life

The sixth season shows that the characters in the show are stuck in a vicious cycle of repeating the same mistakes and toxic behaviours throughout the show but it is quintessential for the show as it reflects life. The show also explored the subject of unrealised potential. BoJack Horseman, however, ends on a hopeful note. The character struggles with the fact that he cannot change the things that have happened in the past and that there is no point of return. Read on to know more about the ending of the show here:

READ | 'Bojack Horseman Season 6' Release Time And More Information About The TV Show



Disclaimer - major spoilers ahead

BoJack Ending Explained

In the last episode of the show, BoJack is found floating in a pool unconscious, teasing his death, but is saved. He then wakes up in a hospital and finds that he is under arrest for breaking and entering. He is sentenced to a super-maximum security prison for fourteen years. He is freed from the prison, apparently for Judah’s wedding, and fans are left to wonder if he is freed for life or not.

READ | BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

BoJack is currently working on one thing at a time and says that his immediate goal is to not mess up the weekend. He feels that he needs to go back to prison as he is not good around people. BoJack is also seen making amends with Diane. The two talk about their failed relationship and how it could have been better. BoJack states that he feels this is the last conversation the two are having, and the show ends with the two looking up in the sky.

The show leaves room for imagination for the viewers to come up with their own interpretations of the ending as to how BoJack would turn his life around after prison. It also subtly hints a potential romantic relationship between BoJack and Diane.

READ | Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.