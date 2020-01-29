'BoJack Horseman' And Other TV Shows That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Television has recently garnered praise for coming up with interesting original content. There are several shows that explore philosophical themes. Read on to know more about TV shows that will make you contemplate life:

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a British science-fiction show. It features a series of separate episodes built on the theme of technology and modern society. The show will make the audience think deeper about the world that we live in, and where we are headed. Almost every episode is set in a dystopian future and depicts life surrounded by the complexness of advance technology.



Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is a cartoon series for both teens and the adult audience. It features gruesome violence in almost every episode but has even gruesome philosophies. The show depicts the journey of the titular characters through the vast universes and its multiple dimensions as they give a new meaning to life, and tell the viewers that reality is based on a lie. It makes the audience think about various social and traditional norms that are baseless and redundant in today’s world, yet are blindly followed by many.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is an considered to be one of the best animated television shows. The show deals with the topic of depression and addiction and has similar themes to that of Rick and Morty. It will make one contemplate life, and give some answers to many questions one may have. It also gives a glimpse of how to deal with life.



House of Cards

House of Cards is a political thriller that features Kevin Spacey in the lead with Robin Wright. The show has its own set of philosophies that the character of Spacey tells the audience as he breaks the fourth wall. Views can see the fourth wall breaking, in almost every episode of the show. The show will make you re-think what you already know about the world out there, and the society as a whole.



How to Get Away With Murder

How to Get Away with Murder is a legal thriller show. It revolves around a professor and five Law students that get entangled in a murder plot. The show has six seasons, and every show offers a new murder mystery. It is something that will keep the fans up at night contemplating various events that take place in one’s life.



