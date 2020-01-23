Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut." These were the words of a Super Bowl 2020 ad featuring Planters' mascot Mr Peanut. Mr Peanut, clad in his signature top hat and with his black cane in hand was laid to rest in a blazing glory in the Super Bowl LIV commercial. Samantha Hess, brand manager of Planters at Kraft Heinz said, “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time."

Mr Peanut laid to rest; Twitter goes wild as #RIPeanut starts to trend

The Super Bowl LIV commercial features the iconic brand ambassador Mr Peanut, Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. The trio are shown driving down a desert road in the signature 'Nutmobile'. Mr Peanut and co. then swerve to avoid an armadillo, which leads to the car flying off a cliff. Mr Peanut, Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh are then shown dangling on a branch. With the branch on the verge of cracking, Mr Peanut heroically chooses to let go of the branch, falling down to his death to let his companions live.

Naturally, Twitter erupted in eulogies of the iconic mascot who, at the time of his death was supposedly 104 years of age. Among the brands to join in the sorrow were Oreo and Mr Clean. The Twitter account of the popular Netflix show Bojack Horseman also mourned the loss of Mr Peanut.

sending thoughts & prayers to mr peanuts family if he has a family im not actually sure https://t.co/UkaJinOhc7 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 22, 2020

Hope you’re burning rubber on that great racetrack in the sky. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/S242fdu2Ya — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 22, 2020

