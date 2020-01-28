Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte Wants To Become Drug Kingpin In The Spin-off

Actor RJ Mitte essayed the role of Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, the tale of a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer, who then turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in order to secure his family's future. The actor has reportedly revealed that he has already spoken to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan about the possibility of a new spin-off, with him taking the lead. It has been six years since fans bid adieu to Walter White in the super hit series Breaking Bad, and now, according to a recent report, fans are all set for a treat as Drug Lord's on-screen son wants to return to carry on his father's legacy. Check out what RJ Mitte has to say about this.

RJ Mitte wants to become Drug Kingpin in Breaking Bad spin-off

While interacting with news daily, RJ Mitte revealed that he was his father's son in a way for his actions and his moralities. Mitte also shared that he thought it would be a very hard life after what Heisenberg did to his family. So that stigma would carry in the spin-off, he added. Interestingly RJ Mitte also stated that he would like to see Walt Jr. being a gangster.

According to reports, another Breaking Bad spin-off would be returning for a sixth and final series. The show will follow Bob Odenkirk's character as Saul Goodman as he goes from con artist to dodgy lawyer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Reports say that the producers would bring in everything they could from the show, and the final season will be a wrap-up and summation of the entire plot.

(Image courtesy: RJ Mitte Twitter)

