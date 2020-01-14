Joe Burrow's Record-breaking NCAA Football Season For LSU Tigers Ends With Superdome High

Call it a fairy tale, call it a magical season or chalk it down to sheer hard work, the LSU Tigers had a little of everything in their impressive season. Chasing their first national title since 2007, the LSU Tigers registered a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Star quarterback Joe Burrow was the man of the hour at the Superdome.

Also Read | LSU Tigers Romp To Ferocious 42-25 Win; Clinch First NCAA Football Title Since 2007

Record-breaker, quarterback extraordinaire, Joe Burrow with LSU Tigers

Not even the team with the longest winning streak in the United States could halt the charge of the LSU Tigers. Few would have heralded Joe Burrow's talents when he made the switch to LSU from Ohio State in 2018.

On a night when President Donald Trump was in attendance, the stage was set for Joe Burrow to showcase his exploits. The fact that the Clemson Tigers went into the game on the back of arguably their most impressive season in recent history, Joe Burrow would have his work cut out for him on the night.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Lends Voice To THRILLING LSU Tigers Hype Video Ahead Of NCAA Football Final

If there were any pre-game jitters, though, Joe Burrow did his best to hide those. Against the Clemson Tigers, Joe Burrow broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading LSU to set the single-season points record in the process.

With 726 points scored in the course of the season, the LSU Tigers comfortably beat the previous record held by Florida State's 723 points in 14 games in 2013. With the win at the Superdome, Joe Burrow and co. closed out a 15-0 season with the 42-25 win.

Also Read | Jimmy Johnson In Tears After SURPRISE Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction On Live TV

Heisman Trophy ✔️

National championship ✔️

Most pass TDs in a single season in FBS history ✔️



What a way to go out, Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/IKqqud0TFb — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow's impressive season with LSU Tigers

The list of accolades to Joe Burrow's name reads as follows. The 2020 CFP title, 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner, record-breaker for most passing touchdowns in a single season, and, the icing on the cake, snapping Clemson Tigers' 29-game winning streak. With the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner, Joe Burrow would have done his NFL chances no harm at the Superdome on Monday Night Football.

Also Read | Earl Thomas Acknowledges 'Drake Curse' In Ravens' Shock Loss To The Titans