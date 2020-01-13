'Avengers: Endgame' Had An Alternate Tony Stark Death Design Inspired By Batman's Two-Face

Avengers: Endgame nearly used a Tony Stark death design that was inspired by Batman villain, Two-Face. Marvel’s biggest film franchise so far culminated the saga with Avengers: Endgame, which began with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008.

Endgame was directed by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, and it was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The three-hour-long superhero saga also served as the final outings for some of MCU’s founding heroes.

Five years after the devastation in Avengers: Infinity War, Tony opted out of his superhero image and was living a quiet life with Pepper Pots (Gwyneth Paltrow) and daughter, Morgan. Thanks to Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his idea of time heist, Tony had to suit back up.

This allowed bringing back all those who were turned to dust in Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap. They accomplished their mission at the expense of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow’s tragic death, but Tony had to make sure that the supervillain will never be a threat to MCU’s main timeline. He wielded the power of all infinity stones and snapped Thanos and all his mini mes out of existence.

What followed is considered to be one of the saddest moments in the MCU. Tony slowly died as those closest to him paid their final respects. Seeing the franchise’s most loved superhero in the half-baked state due to the sheer power of the stones was a heart-breaking task. For Endgame’s VFX team, this was reportedly one of the major challenges because they had to get it right.

What was the alternate death design for Tony Stark?

In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, the VFX team, Matt Aitken, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Swen Gillberg, and Jen Underdahl, talked about the process of deciding what the character would look like in his dying moments. They offered the Russo brothers a variety of options including a gruesome one inspired by the Batman villain Two-Face.

In The Dark Knight, Harvey Dent is severely burned after half of his face is lit on fire. The team chose not opt for such look and went for a subtle one because they wanted the audience to be in the moment of that emotional scene and not get grossed out by the look of it.

Iron Man has been the poster boy of MCU for more than a decade now. His death marked the end and of an era and simultaneously, the beginning of a new one. Those who followed Iron Man for more than a decade felt that this was arguably the best closure for a superhero of his stature.

