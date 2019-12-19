Sushant Singh Slams 'liar' Jibe Over Savdhaan India Exit, Says Channel's Version 'untrue'

Contrasting versions are coming out with regards to the exit of Sushant Singh from Savdhaan India. While the actor claimed it was because of his participation in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the channel airing the show denied the claims. Now The Legend of Bhagat Singh star has called the channel’s version as ‘untrue’, saying the decision to not renew his contract was a ploy to ‘malign’ him. He added that he will be approaching the artists’ bodies like Cine And TV Artistes' Association and International Federation of Actors over the issue. This was in response to a Twitter user calling Sushant a ‘liar', stating that the actor played a victim card by blaming his exit on his protest against the CAA, though his contract was set to end anyway.

A Twitter user on Thursday pointed to a news portal’s report from December 5, over 10 days before Sushant confirmed his exit from Savdhaan India. The report had speculated that the actor would no longer be a part of the show. The user wrote, “Sushant Singh knew his contract was ending and new format of Savdhan India will have cops narrating the story. So he did this Drama to victim play as if he was sacked because he spoke against NRC. Here's the news from December 5, much before CAB passed.” The actor lashed out at the accusation, “I wish you had bothered to check with me first @iAnkurSingh, before calling me a liar. The official statement given by @StarBharat is completely untrue, and I have all the proofs. This is an attempt to malign me. Filing a complaint with @CintaaOfficial and @FIA_actors.”

Here’s the post

I wish you had bothered to check with me first @iAnkurSingh , before calling me a liar. The official statement given by @StarBharat is completely untrue, and I have all the proofs. This is an attempt to malign me. Filing a complaint with @CintaaOfficial and @FIA_actors https://t.co/VZ9tZTRaef — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 19, 2019

Sushant Singh on December 17 tweeted that his stint with Savdhaan India had ended. He seemed to hint that it was ‘small price’ he had to pay for participating in the protest against the CAA. The channel, however, denied his statement, stating that they did not support any political ideology and that the new format of the show did not need a presenter. Sushant had disputed the claims of the channel over ‘budget’ being a reason for their decision. He had stated that the makers could have given him a month’s notice over the same.

