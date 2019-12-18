Sushant Singh Dishes Out Truth Over Losing 'Savdhaan India' Over Anti-CAA Protest

In a shock to fans and netizens, TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday took to Twitter and stated that his contract of popular show ended just after he protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, there is a huge debate surrounding if this is the reason or if the actor was let go because of budget constrainst. Breaking silence over the matter, the actor said, “If there were budget constraints they could have requested me to reduce my fees. My contract with the channel was till January 15. They could have given a month’s notice. Instead they told me about the termination abruptly a month before my contract was to end,”

READ: Sushant Singh: My Stint With 'Savdhaan India' Has Ended

Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show "Savdhaan India" has ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit. Sushant, however, said it was a "small price" to pay for speaking out. "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended," Sushant wrote.

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth". To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?" Sushant was alluding to his role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" in which he had portrayed freedom fighter Sukhdev opposite Ajay Devgn's Bhagat Singh and D'Santosh's Rajguru.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Reportedly Moving In With Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

The actor in a series of tweets condemned the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia University. Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act. "Saavdhan India" currently airs on Star Bharat and the network is yet to respond to the news of Sushant's exit.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

According to the amended act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.