Carrie Bradshaw Is The Ultimate Fashion Inspiration; Here Are The Tips We Learned From Her

Sex and the City is a show that was based on four women who were in their thirties. The show became very popular among the audience as it was very relatable and the portrayal of each character was apt. All the four girls, Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte were very different from each other, yet stuck together through the ups and downs. While Miranda was the high career-driven type, Charlotte was the epitome of traditions and femininity. While Samantha was a free-spirited, emotionally independent woman, Carrie was the one finding answers while falling back on fashion for emotional support. Hands down, Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion game was constantly pushed up to the next level in each season. Be it her hair or style, the show makers experimented with Carrie Bradshaw’s look a lot, probably making her the most versatile fashionista of television. Here are the top three inspirations to take from her.

Embrace the waist

Carrie Bradshaw was mostly seen in wearing dresses that fitted her in the waist region. This gives the appearance of a more structured body and highlights your waist. Here we would like to mention Carrie Bradshaw’s outfit which included a tutu skirt and a tank top. She was seen wearing that on three different occasions throughout the series.

It is all about the shoes.

Anyone who has watched the series knows that the shoes were so important for the ladies. Call it embedded advertising or simply their taste, high-end fashion brands were mentioned every now and then. In fact, there was an entire episode dedicated to her shoes. Maybe it is because the show makers knew ladies too well and how every woman loves shoe shopping? The infamous scene where Carrie is seen looking for a "two-dollar dress to match with her 200 dollar shoes" is as iconic as the series itself. If Carrie taught us anything, it is hands down the fact that a lady needs the right pair of shoes.

Accessorize

Carrie Bradshaw was not always dolled up in the show. She was seen wearing casual clothes as well. It was not always about branded clothes and premium labels. Carrie's style showed that if one knows how to accessorize, it can save their day.

