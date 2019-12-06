Sarah Jessica Parker's Fashion Sense Will Give You Major Style Goals

Sarah Jessica Parker is an American actor, producer, and designer. She is known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO television series Sex and the City which aired from 1998 to 2005. For this, she won two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Sarah is recognised as one of the greatest female characters on American television.

Parker made her Broadway debut at the age of 11 in the 1976 play The Innocents. She has also appeared in Sex and the City movie and its sequel. Sarah, who is also a designer, is known for her popularity and her fashion sense. She has also had various multi-season contracts with several clothing companies. Parker also released her own perfume in 2005 called Lovely. Let’s look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s fashion sense.

Sarah Jessica Parker's fashion statement



This is from her winery collection. Innvivo X and Sarah Jessica Parker collaborated and came up with a taste of her own - SAUVIGNON BLANC.





This is from her friend's jewellery collection. Sarah gave her friend a shoutout in these posts. She also wore jewellery from her friend's collection.

