Charu Asopa & Husband Rajeev Sen Leave For Work Trip Following Reconciliation; Share Pics

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have gone back to their professional commitments after settling personal matters, and recently dropped pictures from their work trip. The couple, who announced that they were calling off their divorce earlier in September, shared glimpses from their flight as they jetted off to an unknown location with daughter Ziana. Both Charu and Rajeev had been grabbing headlines owing to their tumultuous marriage, however, they decided to give it another chance for their daughter.

Charu Asopa & husband Rajeev Sen leave for work trip following reconciliation

Taking to her Instagram handle, the TV actor shared a photo dump, where the Sen trio could be seen shedding smiles as they sat in the aircraft. Charu sported a printed co-ord set while Rajeev was seen in an all-black look. In the caption, she wrote, "Up above the sky so high. #sentrio #senfamily #worktrip."

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "beautiful couple," "I hope you are happy now, n we are happy too. May God bless you all," and "So cute baby Ziana, love you sweetie," among others.

Earlier in September, Charu announced that she and Rajeev Sen aren't heading for divorce and have decided to keep their marriage 'for good.' Taking to social media, she mentioned, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. (sic)"She also thanked their fans for the support and for 'never giving up' on them.

Image: Instagram/@ASOPACHARU