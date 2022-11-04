Charu Asopa Claims Sushmita Sen Never Asked Her To Work Things Out With Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa has levelled several allegations against estranged husband Rajeev Sen, accusing him of cheating as well as domestic abuse. The TV actor, who has been married to Sushmita Sen's brother for more than three years, recently spoke about her sister-in-law's involvement in their marital woes, stating that the actor always told her to prioritise her own happiness from day one.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Charu mentioned how Sushmita always told her to do what makes her happy, and if that happiness comes with separation, then they should part ways.

Charu Asopa says Sushmita Sen never asked her to work things out with Rajeev Sen

Revealing if Sushmita ever told her to mend ties with Rajeev, Charu said, "No she has never said that. She has never told us to work it out. She has always asked me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. Parents have said that marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi. She always said if you are not happy…do that which makes you happy."

Charu said that while she never bothered Sushmita with their issues, the actor got to know things as she's a family member. The TV actor also mentioned that she avoids discussing the problems with her in-laws as they're ageing and have their own health issues to deal with.

"Whenever I talked about it to didi (Sushmita), she has always told me ‘if you can stay happy together, stay together but if you will be happy separated then go separate ways’," she added.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev decided to part ways after giving their marriage a second chance. According to reports, Rajeev blocked Charu from social media, while the latter has deleted all their pictures from her Instagram handle.

Levelling cheating allegations against Rajeev, Charu told Pinkvilla, "At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me."

