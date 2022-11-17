Charu Asopa Moves To A New Home With Daughter Ziana Amid Separation From Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa recently gave fans a tour of her new abode where she's shifted with her daughter Ziana amidst separation from her husband Rajeev Sen. Sharing the video, Charu mentioned that while the home might be small, it's enough for her and her daughter. She shared glimpses of the living room, which included a play area for Ziana, and then panned the camera to the place where she spends quality time sipping coffee and reading books.

Charu and Rajeev decided to part ways last month after giving their marriage a second chance.

Charu Asopa moves into a new house after separation from Rajeev Sen

In her vlog, Charu mentioned that people have been asking her to post new videos, following which she started giving a tour of her house. She showcased the living room, which also acts as a play area for her daughter, Ziana. Charu then showed a small window balcony decorated with a grass carpet.

"I read books, and sip my coffee near the window area. I love open spaces. I have turned this area into a small balcony with a green grass carpet. It’s also quite airy," Charu Asopa mentioned in the video posted on her YouTube channel.

The TV actor stressed that it's not a house, but a home for her. "I will not call this a house, this is my home. Houses are built with bricks and cement, people create homes," she mentioned and later also added, "Yeah, the house is small but it is enough for Ziana and me."

Charu and Rajeev decided to part ways after giving their marriage a second chance. Amid their separation, Charu made explosive claims about Rajeev, accusing him of cheating and hitting her. She told Pinkvilla, "At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he was cheating on me."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, two years later in November.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASOPACHARU)