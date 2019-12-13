Matt LeBlanc Has Done Popular TV Shows Apart From Friends, Here's The List

Matt LeBlanc is the famous American actor best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the mega TV show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Matt received three Emmy Award nominations for his role in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The hit TV show that received world recognition not only brought the cast tons of fame but money too. Many wonder what other opportunities may have come to the cast of the show while they were preoccupied with F.R.I.E.N.D.S for more than ten years. Listed below are some of Matt LeBlanc's best shows and films other than his hit series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Matt LeBlanc's films and TV shows

Joey (TV Show)

After the hit show Friends, Matt LeBlanc was seen in another show called Joey. The show was a spin-off on Matt LeBlanc's hit character Joey Tribbiani from Friends. The show was later cancelled by NBC due to poor ratings. The show was about Joey Tribbiani's life and struggle with acting in Hollywood. Matt LeBlanc was busy with this series for five-six years and after the show getting cancelled he decided to take a break from TV for a year. The break ended up longer than he intended and he was next seen in the show called Episodes.

Episodes (TV Show)

The comedy show was about a British couple wanting to remake their successful British TV series, with unexpected results. The show was a huge hit and had five successful seasons. For this show, Matt LeBlanc won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor- Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Man with a Plan

Now, Matt is currently working on his show called Man with a Plan. The show began in 2016 and now will be on its fourth season. Man With a Plan is about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family. Matt plays an old-fashioned husband and father who gets a shock when his wife insists on going back to work, leaving him working from home to take care of their three lively children.

