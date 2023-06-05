Chhavi Mittal Blasts Netizen Who Called Her ‘too Much’ For Celebrating Cancer Survivors

Chhavi Mittal recently chided a netizen who passed a derogatory comment on her post celebrating Breast Cancer survivors. On National Cancer Survivors Day, the actress took to social media and shared a post uplifting cancer survivors. In the post, she highlighted their strength and resilience in battling the disease, aiming to raise awareness and provide support to those affected by it.

Amidst the positivity and encouragement, a troll left a derogatory comment on Chhavi's post. Rather than ignoring the remark, Chhavi chose to address it, using the opportunity to educate and spread awareness about the importance of sensitivity. In her response, she maintained composure and emphasised the need for empathy when discussing sensitive topics like breast cancer. She reminded her followers that behind every survivor is a story of resilience and triumph over adversity.

Actress handles negativity with assertive grace

The actress shared a screenshot of the troll's comment on her Instagram handle. His comment read, "Don't you think it's becoming too much?" To this, she replied, "Yes, dear troll. It is indeed becoming too much. The trolling on the fact that I survived cancer like a fighter and never once felt, “why me” For others, this comment is on my post for today where I’m celebrating the victory of ALL CANCER SURVIVORS, this day, 4th of June, which is celebrated in the whole country as NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVOR’S DAY. But this so called follower has a problem with it and is implying, that I talk about cancer “too much”."

"I would like to take this humble opportunity to tell u that when somebody goes through a life altering incident like I did, u NEVER stop talking about it coz it’s that much a part of u. I feel my scars (physical n emotional) EVERYDAY as do ALL who have gone through something of this magnitude. So no bhai, I will never stop talking about it, spreading awareness, helping whoever I can in whatever way I can and I will never let trolls like u bog me down. Mil gaya jawab?," she added.

Chhavi Mittal's breast cancer journey: From diagnosis to recovery

(Chhavi Mittal at hospital for breat cancer journey | Image: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

In April 2022, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer. She discovered a lump during a checkup, following a gym injury to her chest. Post that, she was admitted to the hospital. After undergoing radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery, the actress has now recovered.

Since then, she has been using her social media platform to empower and uplift breast cancer survivors. Her posts not only provide valuable information about the disease but also serve as a source of inspiration for those going through the difficult journey of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Chhavi's advocacy extends beyond raising awareness; she creates a supportive community that encourages survivors to share their stories and find strength in unity.