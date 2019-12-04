The Debate
The Debate
Choti Sardaarni Actor Nimrit Kaur Thinks Dabangg Salman Khan Should Call Her, Here's Why

Television News

Nimrit Kaur was seen in a new avatar in her Instagram posts. Nimrit Kaur captioned the look sharing her thoughts on awaiting a call from Salman Khan. Here's why

choti sardaarni

Choti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur garnered a lot of appreciation since its commencement. The model and actor Nimrit frequently gets lauded for what she brings to the table with her portrayals. Evidently from her interaction with fans on social media, her performance in the show has got her a solid fan-base. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Nimrit will be seen playing the role of a cop and hence, asked Salman Khan to call her and sign her up for Dabangg 4.

Also Read | Choti Sardaarni Written Updates For November 19: Maher And Sarab Dance

Nimrit Kaur is waiting to get a call from Salman Khan for Dabangg 4

The actor posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen donning the uniform of a cop. Fans could get a "Dabangg" vibe from her photos. It seems that Nimrit is a huge fan of Salman Khan as the actor captioned all the three images writing, "waiting for sallu bhai’s call for Dabaang-4 🔫🤣" 

Check out the images below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

Also Read | Chhoti Sardarni Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

Also Read | Choti Sarrdaarni: The Show Completes 100 Episodes After Being Aired

The show Choti Sardaarni recently completed 100 episodes. The first episode of the show premiered on July 1, 2019, and is a drama series which airs on Colors TV at 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The show has become very popular amongst the audience and has also reportedly topped the TRP charts. Sarabjit – Avinesh Rekhi and Meher – Ahluwalia, the leading pair of the show, have been garnering appreciation because of their on-screen chemistry. But, the highlight of the show in every episode for fans is their son Param (Kevina Tak) and his antics. The fans have been showing their love for the trio since the first episode of the show aired.

Also Read | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For November 20: Jeeto Tries To Commit Suicide

 

 

